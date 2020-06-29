Letter: Photographs

Again and again the stunning photography of Mamta Popat leaps from the page to command your attention.
Today's museum-worthy composition of Hilari Ross on the front page of the Home and Life section is an outstanding example. What's fun to do is to go through the Star and pick out her photographs without looking at the credits. An easy challenge.
Incredible talent; keep those photos coming.
Nicholas Bleser
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
