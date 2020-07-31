You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Pick the most experienced person for the job of County Attorney
Letter: Pick the most experienced person for the job of County Attorney

A case could be made that all of the candidates running for County Attorney could do the job, and are qualified. But Jonathan Mosher is the most prepared person for this important role. While some might think it old fashioned, there is much to be said for the idea of working one's way up the career ladder and gathering the necessary skills to be the head of an organization step by step. After so many years working in the County Attorney office, earning his stripes and the endorsement of his colleagues, he is now the best candidate for the leader role. Plus he is a thoughtful, kindhearted and more progressive thinker than his predecessor. I urge you to choose Jonathan Mosher as our next Pima County Atorney

ERIC SCHINDLER

Foothills

