Letter: Pima Animal Care Center needs help now !

Open letter to the President and Board of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona,

The Pima Animal Care Center is in a crisis situation. They are at overcapacity. Dogs and cats are living in travel containers filling the hallways and even the office areas. Both your mission and that of PACC is to protect helpless, homeless animals as they await their forever homes. My wife and I have been loyal supporters of the HSSA for over thirty years. We also support PACC. We have had dogs all of our lives. We love them.

They ask for so little but return so much in love, loyalty and companionship. Our appeal is to HSSA to help relieve the overcrowding at PACC by taking in some of the animals. No one wants to accept that animals are being euthanized at PACC while space is available at HSSA. Please do what is right.

JD Shulec

Foothills