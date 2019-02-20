Congratulations to the Pima Animal Care Center for a 90 percent adoption rate and for helping save all companion animals that are relinquished to them! PACC is the ONLY shelter in Pima County that never turns a homeless companion animal away! They are the only animal shelter who have to euthanize companion animals (thanks to irresponsible people who don't take care of their pets), while all the other "non-kill" (i.e., limited access animal shelters) do turn animals away who are deemed unadoptable. While these "no-kill" shelters do help companion animals, they only take in certain ones.
Thank you, PACC, for all you do to save over 17,000 homeless companion animals each year. Thank you for opening your doors to all homeless and abandoned companion animals. Hopefully, some day the community will take responsibility for their companion animals so the entire community can become "no-kill" without discrimination against homeless companion animals who are judged to be "unadaptable."
PACC rocks!!
Karin Militello
Northwest side
