Letter: Pima College BOG election, Theresa Riel

We have an opportunity this year to elect to the Pima Community College Board of Governors, Theresa Riel, a dedicated educator and parent. I worked with her for over 20 years. Theresa truly understands the important role that Pima College has played in the lives of many of our neighbors. Her years as a faculty member working directly with students and staff give her a perspective that is needed on Pima’s Governing Board. She is smart, honest and will base her decisions on what is best for our students and our community.