Letter: Pima College BOG election, Theresa Riel

We have an opportunity this year to elect to the Pima Community College Board of Governors, Theresa Riel, a dedicated educator and parent. I worked with her for over 20 years. Theresa truly understands the important role that Pima College has played in the lives of many of our neighbors. Her years as a faculty member working directly with students and staff give her a perspective that is needed on Pima’s Governing Board. She is smart, honest and will base her decisions on what is best for our students and our community.
Barbara C. Armenta, retired Mathematics Faculty member from the East Campus
East side
