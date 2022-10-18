 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pima College BOG election, Theresa Riel

  • Comments

We have an opportunity this year to elect to the Pima Community College Board of Governors, Theresa Riel, a dedicated educator and parent. I worked with her for over 20 years. Theresa truly understands the important role that Pima College has played in the lives of many of our neighbors. Her years as a faculty member working directly with students and staff give her a perspective that is needed on Pima’s Governing Board. She is smart, honest and will base her decisions on what is best for our students and our community.

Barbara C. Armenta, retired Mathematics Faculty member from the East Campus

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News