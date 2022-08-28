Letter: Pima College Child Care Centers

As a retired preschool teacher with 31 years of experience, I know that quality child care is definitely needed in our community. While I applaud Pima College for opening a center, I think it’s important to remind people that beginning in 2001, Pima had 3 quality child care centers at 3 different campuses. All the centers received grants from federal and local entities to assist parents with tuition. Pima spent a lot of money on resources, staffs, equipment, supplies, etc.