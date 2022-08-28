Letter: Pima College Child Care Centers

As a retired preschool teacher with 31 years of experience, I know that quality child care is definitely needed in our community. While I applaud Pima College for opening a center, I think it’s important to remind people that beginning in 2001, Pima had 3 quality child care centers at 3 different campuses. All the centers received grants from federal and local entities to assist parents with tuition. Pima spent a lot of money on resources, staffs, equipment, supplies, etc.
Highly qualified staff with years of experience provided excellent educational and developmentally appropriate programs. They spent countless weeks and months meeting requirements in order to become nationally certified.
Inexplicably, the centers were closed in 2011.
Now Pima is reinventing the wheel.
Seems like wasted resources and lost time. I hope this current Pima administration is more supportive than past ones.
People are also reading…
Janet Kellner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.