Letter: Pima Community College Board election

Theresa Riel is a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Board of Governors. I have known Theresa for 20 years, both as a valued colleague in the mathematics department at PCC, and also as a thoughtful, sincere, community-minded friend. Theresa is intelligent, honest, fair-minded, and devoted to making PCC shine; she has no hidden agenda. From her years as a faculty member, she has gained a deep understanding of the needs of the various stakeholders at the College: students, staff, and faculty. She has always worked to honor diversity and to listen to different voices when decisions about the direction of the College are being made. She knows the necessity and value of transparency in decision-making and will make choices based on the best interest of PCC’s students.