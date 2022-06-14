Letter: Pima Community College salaries

The news that Pima Community College is raising salaries via a property tax increase is promising but disheartening. Currently, the starting salary for high school teachers nationwide is $41,388. If an adjunct professor at Pima earns $870 for one credit of teaching (and assuming that 30 credits is a year of full-time teaching), that works out to an annual salary of $26,100 no matter the level of experience, and probably doesn't include benefits like health care or a pension. Community colleges are the bedrock of post-secondary education, the source of so much credentialing that many jobs require. Without adjunct faculty, they couldn't function at all. We need to celebrate these saints working for a salary somewhere between an already-low K-12 starting salary and a volunteer job. According to the article, our state legislature provides hardly any support. Why --- when they're so flush they want to lower taxes? Again, where funding education is concerned, the bottom of the barrel is too high.