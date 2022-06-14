 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pima Community College salaries

  • Comments

The news that Pima Community College is raising salaries via a property tax increase is promising but disheartening. Currently, the starting salary for high school teachers nationwide is $41,388. If an adjunct professor at Pima earns $870 for one credit of teaching (and assuming that 30 credits is a year of full-time teaching), that works out to an annual salary of $26,100 no matter the level of experience, and probably doesn't include benefits like health care or a pension. Community colleges are the bedrock of post-secondary education, the source of so much credentialing that many jobs require. Without adjunct faculty, they couldn't function at all. We need to celebrate these saints working for a salary somewhere between an already-low K-12 starting salary and a volunteer job. According to the article, our state legislature provides hardly any support. Why --- when they're so flush they want to lower taxes? Again, where funding education is concerned, the bottom of the barrel is too high.

Denice Blake

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: Coming elections

I would like to respond to the call for voters comments on the Opinion Page in the May 29 edition.

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Creatures from another world

Reporting from the AZ Legislature must feel like you are dealing with creatures from another world…we will keep out potentially essential work…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News