Re: April 8 article “Community Colleges Face ‘Reckoning’. I’ve attended PCC for 6 years. I study with really talented, hard working students that have to devote too many hours at a fast food joint to pay their rent and gas, even with financial aid. These students struggle to make ends meet and stay in school. They have to miss learning opportunities due to work. And worst of all, the school demands precise completion schedules or they lose their aid, and receive constant pressure to follow a exact path, or else. Finding intelligent life in administration is almost futile. PCC eagerly drives these students away to ignore their talent and make a career in fast food. I’ve also seen the school make awful decisions on staff, and as a learning source vital to us seniors keeping our melons active, forget it, you have to be able to flash memorize like an 18YO, and we can’t, but we do learn. So much for the ‘Community’ part.