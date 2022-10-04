 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pima Community College

As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the subject of considerable interest. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson is sponsoring a PCC Governing Board Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 4th at 5:00 pm on Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can sign up by going to our website, lwvtucson.org and go to Events Tab, or email communications@lwvtucson.com. Everyone is invited.

Nancy Hand, President of the League of Women Voters of Tucson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

