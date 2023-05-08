As a Senior and student attending PCC for the last six years, I can only offer praise for the institution and the opportunities it provides. I am honored to be among the committed students who manage to fulfill the requirements of the classes while surviving the obstacles of life. As a Senior, auditing the classes allows for the discrepancies of my aging brain while I continue to be challenged and participate in the class. My teachers seem to extend this patience to the entire class, and are supportive when obstacles arise.
Pima is a place of hope, and the acquisition of knowledge, whether specifically job oriented, or basic general studies, allows for a more fulfilling and enriching future.
Pima Community College is a gem in our community, and the Senior population has a wonderful opportunity to expand their minds and interact with our fellow citizens of Tucson.
People are also reading…
Molly Senor
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.