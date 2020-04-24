Letter: Pima Community College

Re: the April 19 article "Biz leaders see private university opening here as asset."
Congratulations Pima Community College. At a time of chaos, PCC presents an immediate path for success. Individual workers and our community need continuing competence and creativity to earn more than a minimum wage. Pima's Centers for Excellence and its new relationship with The Catholic University of America offer opportunities for all ages to access an affordable education that nourishes, guides and encourages success to those who may not have learned how to learn and exploration and evolution for all ages. Thank you Chancellor Lee Lambert for leading the way.
Melvin Cohen
Midtown
