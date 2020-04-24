Letter: Pima Community College
View Comments

Letter: Pima Community College

Re: the April 19 article "Biz leaders see private university opening here as asset."

Congratulations Pima Community College. At a time of chaos, PCC presents an immediate path for success. Individual workers and our community need continuing competence and creativity to earn more than a minimum wage. Pima's Centers for Excellence and its new relationship with The Catholic University of America offer opportunities for all ages to access an affordable education that nourishes, guides and encourages success to those who may not have learned how to learn and exploration and evolution for all ages. Thank you Chancellor Lee Lambert for leading the way.

Melvin Cohen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News