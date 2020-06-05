Letter: Pima County Attorney--Vote for Our Safety
Letter: Pima County Attorney--Vote for Our Safety

We voters will soon choose a Pima County Attorney, a protector of public safety.

Three times the U.S. Department of Justice hired me as principal investigator on pivotal aspects of U.S. Criminal Justice—state data reporting, cultural issues in justice, and to evaluate the DOJ Court Training Program (the National Judicial College, and specialized schools for Prosecutors, Public Defenders, Court Administrators, and Appellate Justices}. Also served as Research Professor at the Texas Criminal Justice Center.

Among the takeaways from my years of work is the need for competent chief prosecutors--a highly technical profession, which takes years to learn. A large jurisdiction like Pima County with a staff of 400 and a $40M budget, needs a leader with proven executive skills and ethics; utilizing budget, IT, HR, forensics, and diversion pathways.

The one candidate who can do the job for us is Jonathan Mosher, a well-tested prosecutor, trainer of prosecutors, who has tri-partisan support, and respect in the legal profession, including public defenders!

Philip Silvers

Green Valley

