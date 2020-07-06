Letter: Pima County Attorney Election
View Comments

Letter: Pima County Attorney Election

As an African American man and member of the LGBTQ community, I am deeply troubled by the many problems in our criminal justice system. We need reform, and we need it now.

We have a chance to vote for prosecution reform in the upcoming County Attorney election.

Jonathan Mosher is a candidate for County Attorney who is an experienced prosecutor and law office manager who has developed an extensive reform agenda that he is prepared and equipped to implement.

I have come to know Jonathan personally. I trust him to implement each and every one of the reforms on his agenda, which he has put in writing on his campaign website. 

If Black Lives Matter to you; if you want to protect the LGBTQ community; if you want criminal justice reform, please join me in voting for Jonathan Mosher for County Attorney.

John-Peter Wilhite

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: HOAs and Buffelgrass

HOAs are notorious for not maintaining what is commonly called “Common Area B” when the Bylaws are specific that the Board is to maintain such…

Local-issues

Letter: Destroying art

I too call for our statue of Pancho Villa to be removed. For its own protection it should be in a museum, a private garden......Despite proble…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News