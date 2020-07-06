Letter: Pima County Attorney Election

As an African American man and member of the LGBTQ community, I am deeply troubled by the many problems in our criminal justice system. We need reform, and we need it now.
We have a chance to vote for prosecution reform in the upcoming County Attorney election.
Jonathan Mosher is a candidate for County Attorney who is an experienced prosecutor and law office manager who has developed an extensive reform agenda that he is prepared and equipped to implement.
I have come to know Jonathan personally. I trust him to implement each and every one of the reforms on his agenda, which he has put in writing on his campaign website.
If Black Lives Matter to you; if you want to protect the LGBTQ community; if you want criminal justice reform, please join me in voting for Jonathan Mosher for County Attorney.
John-Peter Wilhite
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!