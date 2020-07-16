Letter: Pima County Attorney Race

Laura Conover has my vote for Pima County Attorney. Specifically her solid position on prosecution of low-level drug offenders. From first hand experience I know how ruinous the present punitive system can be for these non-violent offenders, usually young men and women who do not belong in prison. A ruthless prosecution myopically brands them as felons, not people with an addition, guaranteeing private prisons a never-ending full house; then releases them, untreated and with little or no hope of finding meaningful employment. Conover points out what a boondoggle the current system is. Precious dollars are eaten up with process not programs. It is time for reach change, not just lip service. I believe Conover means what she says. She will bring to the office a brilliant combination of intelligence, integrity and compassion. She is a shining example of what Tucson leadership can and should be.
Christina Angle
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
