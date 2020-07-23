Letter: Pima County Attorney race
Letter: Pima County Attorney race

The Star’s running an article about reprimands I received 11 years ago in the County Attorney’s Office requires my response. I have tried 315 plus felony jury trials, including murders, robberies and repeat offenders. In the midst of all those trials, I did make some unintentional errors.

One of the biggest concerns is the email issue. I have never viewed pornography in my professional or personal life. I did receive emails with inappropriate jokes. I did not download or save the contents. I was the recipient of the emails. I did fail to block or report them to Administration as required by policy.

I decided to run a straightforward campaign on the issues and not use personal attacks. I will continue to do so. I am a qualified candidate for County Attorney because I know what it takes to do the job, as a professional, using only facts and without an ego. I will move forward, without a personal agenda, to address Pima County’s crime and injustices.

Mark Diebolt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

