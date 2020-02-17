Letter: Pima County Attorney

Re: the Feb. 6 article "We need a county attorney who's devoted to reform."
Barbara LaWall's years as Pima County Attorney have been stellar. Her innovative and successful programs are recognized and emulated nationally and internationally. She has worked tirelessly to establish and promote programs that tackle crime, recidivism, and addiction, as well as addressing the various needs of victims with special services. Thanks to her integrity and dedication, Pima County has never been better served. Anyone who has ever met Barbara LaWall would never describe her as uncommitted or lacking in bold vision, as defense attorney Laura Conover suggests in her recent editorial. It is obvious that Ms. Conover has not availed herself of a review of the records. Anyone who does will see that the records speak eloquently of the many successes of Barbara LaWall's tenure. Residents of Pima County can only hope that Barbara LaWall's successor will be as dedicated, boldly innovative, and successful.
Paula Walter
Midtown
