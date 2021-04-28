Letter: Pima County Attorney

Enough. The unfounded and inaccurate character attacks on retired Deputy County Attorney Rick Unklesbay need to stop. I have been an attorney since 1981 and a Superior Court Judge for 27 years. In all that time I have found Mr. Unklesbay to be one of the most honest, ethical, talented, and compassionate attorneys to try a case in Pima County Superior Court. My colleagues, current and retired, would all agree, as would the victims, victim’s families, court personnel and defense lawyers who have shared a courtroom with him. He has been a beacon of professionalism and integrity throughout his long career and never wavered in the goal of seeking justice. In my opinion, he has no peer. The newly elected County Attorney would have served her office and this community well had she found a way to keep Mr. Unklesbay on her staff instead of the odd and inexplicable decision to disparage him at every turn. As I said, enough, Ms. Conover, enough.
Deborah Bernini
Judge, Arizona Superior Court
Downtown
