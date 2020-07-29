Letter: Pima County Attorney

The selection of the Pima County Attorney should be made carefully. Our community needs a leader who has a full understanding of the positive and negative aspects of our criminal justice system and will work towards real reform. We need a person with a steady hand, one who has a clear vision for what reform will look like and has the leadership ability to make that happen. Jonathan Moser fits this criteria and we can feel comfortable that his office will hold violent criminals accountable while looking for ways to incorporate restorative justice for those involved in minor crimes, for help for our at-risk youth and for those who would be better served through treatment rather than incarceration. Jonathan will be seeking ways for his office to collaborate with our community who want meaningful change. He knows which community centered programs being currently used at the County Attorney’s Office are effective and is committed to building upon those successes. Let’s give him that opportunity.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
