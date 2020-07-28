Letter: Pima County Attorney

I'm confused. Jonathan Mosher, a longtime prosecutor in the office of the Pima County Attorney, wants to succeed incumbent Barbara LaWall, a veteran of 6 terms after working under Steven Neeley for 20 years. A nationally recognized expert on criminal justice prosecution, LaWall has recently filed a lawsuit that seeks to keep a measure that would give judges more discretion in sentencing criminals from going to voters. I said I was confused and here's why. Mosher, the would-be reformer, is endorsed and strongly supported by LaWalll, who's fighting the latest citizen effort to reform sentencing law, and two of her closest associates in the office, Amelia Cramer and Patricia Wiedhopf. After 44 years isn't it about time Pima County looks outside the office of the County Attorney and elects someone who sees the mission of the office with new eyes, a new vision? I'd suggest that Laura Conover is the right person to become Pima County Attorney in 2021.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!