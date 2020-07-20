Letter: Pima County Attorney
The Udalls have practiced law in Pima County since before 1950. I have practiced law in Pima County for over 60 years. It is time for reform. We need to elect a Pima County Attorney who is honest, trustworthy and cares deeply about the individual citizens of this County. We need to elect a Pima County Attorney who speaks about criminal justice reform with intelligence, passion and credibility. We need to elect a Pima County Attorney who will change our community for the better. Laura Conover is that candidate.

Burr Udall

Midtown

