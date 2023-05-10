Went to Pima County Board Meeting this week and very impressed. Board members asked good questions,

agenda was relevant, and discussion was well managed. Happen to be from District 1, and thought we were

well represented. Think our sheriffs department does a good job, roads are good in the foothills, and the

river is getting cleaned up. Think those who have not been should try it - you may also be impressed. Only part

a little confusing was resident discussion with range of issues where there was little organization - one simply had to figure out the issue and then listen to a harangue on the border or Supervisor Heinz. And a few more topics stuck in between. Should give it a go to at least say you have been there and done that!

Dave Locey

Foothills