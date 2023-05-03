Tim Steller's coverage of the April 18th meeting was disturbing. Since when have bad manners been a way to be a participant in a democracy? Name calling, unfounded accusations, interruptions, threats? A "court of admiralty" was part of one of the comments from the peanut gallery in their turn to speak. Defined it means "Admiralty court, also know as maritime court, is a court that exercises admiralty or maritime jurisdiction and hears civil cases related to admiralty or maritime law." We are not on the high seas or even that close to them so I don't understand using that term in reference to society collapsing. The whole article was an upsetting account of what a meeting should be like or about.