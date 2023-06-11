Re: the June 7 article "Pima Board of Supervisors to limit public comments at meetings."

I applaud the Pima County Board of Supervisors' vote to limit public address to the board to one hour and to limit each person's time to speak to 2 minutes. A thought can be well framed and delivered in 2 minutes. The monopolizing of time by far right attendees needs to stop. Their effort is to disallow any action or discussion that is not in agreement with theirs.

This is the same kind of behavior by far right people we have seen in school board meetings. They claim they want freedom to speak while denying anyone else with a different opinion to speak.

Thanks to Rex Scott for taking leadership in this for the benefit of those of us in Pima County who still value democracy.

Diane Wilson

Foothills