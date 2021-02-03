Letter: Pima County Defies State Order to Vaccinate 65 and over sooner

Even though the state announced residents 65 and over would be included into a higher priority category for getting the vaccine, that is not the case in Pima County. 81 percent of the people dying of COVID are 65 and older but represent only 16% of the US population. Under the Pima County situation, someone that is a 20-year-old, working at a grocery store, will get priority over a 74-year-old grandmother. The majority of the deaths and hospitalizations for COVID are occurring in those who are 65 and older. In addition, Pima County has asked the state not to set up a state-run ‘pod’ in Pima County. If you feel this isn’t fair, I encourage you to contact every official in Pima County. The good news, there’s no geographic constraints and your free to make an appointment for vaccination anywhere in the state.
Gary Heinfeld CPA CCIM
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.