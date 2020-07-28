Letter: Pima County District Attorney Race

Friends tell me Laurie Conover is a good defense attorney. She remarks that her strongest asset for running for Pima County District Attorney is that she is an "outsider". Humm, where have we heard that before?
Oh yeah, President Trump repeated the same thing in his 2016 campaign. How as that worked out for us?
I will vote for Jonthan Mosher who actually has a strong record for winning difficult trials and who knows how to reform and manage a large office. No more experiments, Please!
marion weber
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
