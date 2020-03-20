Letter: Pima County Health Department & COVID 19

While I commend the Pima County Health Department for its leadership on the COVID-19 virus, I am disappointed with some recent statements. First, the Department’s assurances that there are not a ton of positive cases in Pima County rings hollow (“Local health, government official fighting another spread: misinformation”). The Department acknowledges that the only people being tested are those few whose symptoms are severe enough to be hospitalized. Thus, home-bound symptomatic people are not being tested. While I appreciate the Health Department’s efforts to calm public fears, unfounded assurances without adequate evidence undermines its credibility and public trust. Second, the Department’s critique of Mayor Romero's sensible precautions to reduce the potential spread of this virus is also disappointing (“Second Pima County coronavirus case reported; official hopeful wider testing ahead”). I hope the Health Department will pursue productive ways to engage its differences with the Mayor, rather than undermining her efforts to promote social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Kent Burbank
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.