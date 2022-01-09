Letter: Pima County Health Department Leadership : Outstanding

At San Xavier Mission, on Dec. 26 : I noticed, a Pima County Health department "pop -up" tent with COVID-19 testing tent.
It brought to mind the excellent, low-key leadership of the medical folks at the Pima County Health Department :
Dr Theresa Cullen, Director and Dr Francisco Garcia, Chief County Medical Officer.
We are so lucky to live in a county with two of the most professional and caring individuals, who have guided us quietly , and without controversy, through the last two year period of this unending pandemic.
Their team work has responded to each crisis and turn in the pandemic, with professionalism and ethics. The pop-up" clinics, all over the county, have helped hundreds of people get testing , shots, etc .
We are very lucky and honored to have a tremendous health department leadership guiding our community . Thanks to all the Pima County Health Department professionals.
Margarita Bernal
West side
