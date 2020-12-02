Letter: Pima County Health Department Voluntary Curfew Is Not Enough to Fight The Spread of COVID-19

Dear Editor,
On 11/24/2020, you reported: “Public Health officials are asking Pima County residents to observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through December 31.” We feel as though the Pima County Health Department is doing the bare minimum in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and should petition against Governor Ducey’s lenient public health regulations. With the upcoming holiday season, increased travel, and the increasing COVID-19 numbers, the “voluntary” curfew is not enough. The weekly average of new cases has increased higher than initially witnessed since the onset of the pandemic. When large groups gather, the odds of a super spreader event occurring is more likely. Our health-care system is not equipped to handle the abundance of new cases. We believe that Pima Public Health officials can do more to protect the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sincerely,
MPH students at the UA Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health
Kyle Higashidani
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
