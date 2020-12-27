 Skip to main content
Letter: Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks
Letter: Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks

The American populations is growing by 25 million people every decade. Americans in general are living longer. Between 2000 and 2030, the number of people in the United States over the age of 65 is expected to double. Currently we are experiencing space and staff shortages in the field of health care, to a level such that we have been a state of crisis for the past 9 months and expect that crisis to continue for possibly another year. This will not be the last medical crisis. I think it is pretty clear that our health care staff, services, facilities and system needs an overhaul. Our government at every level must work with our educational institutions to create a master plan to address the future needs of our nation when it comes to health care. This starts with low-cost education in the medical field to include, doctors, nurses and other staff needed to meet these future needs. Being “Overwhelmed” and “Underled” is unacceptable. Time to get busy.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

