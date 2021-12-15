 Skip to main content
Letter: Pima County Health Services
Letter: Pima County Health Services

I'm from Massachusetts. Now I live in Arizona. From personal experience, I can't think of any way Pima County could improve on its public health system. Especially compared to Massachusetts. Out here, if you wanted a coronavirus test, you got one. In Massachusetts it took forever. By the time you received the answer either you you were healthy again or dead. In Pima Country you got the test on a walk in. And the answer came right back. I did that four times. The vaccine delivery approach is superior, too. Out here it's all walk in. In Massachusetts they force you to CVS or Walgreen's and everything is computerized to the N'th degree. Believe me, walk in works better. If Pima County can be scaled up for the entire country, I'm for that. And I'm a Republican.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

