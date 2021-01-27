 Skip to main content
Letter: Pima County Lags in Delivering Vaccinations
Letter: Pima County Lags in Delivering Vaccinations

Mariposa and Pinal Counties are steaming ahead at a fast rollout of the vaccine. Pima County is not keeping up a comparable pace. Additional sites other than the hospitals are going to open someday but not soon enough.

Twenty thousand in the B1 group managed to get an appointment. The rest of us will have to wait until more vaccine is available.

Why isn't there more vaccine here ? What's taking so long?

Our LD11 representative, Mark Finchem, waltzed off to Washington, D.C. last week rather than putting his efforts into helping us obtain a vaccination. The Supervisor of the County, Chuck Huckleberry, thinks he deserves a raise?

Join me in demanding better delivery, co-ordination and a faster rollout of the vaccine here in Pima County.

Jane Leonard

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

