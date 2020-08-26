 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pima County Libraries have gone too far
View Comments

Letter: Pima County Libraries have gone too far

Since when is it OK to dictate to county and city employees to embrace a political agenda that is not followed by all. How can we allow the Pima County Public Library to stress that all workers should abide by and inform the public regarding a leftist political agenda? The county’s “Toolkit 1-BLM and Social Justice Talking Points” should not be pushed by any part of our local government and should by no means be even provided in our Libraries. "This will make a subset of our customers angry" has even been stated to employees. These are supposed to be places where an individual can research and make their Own decision about politics or any other subject. The Library is not a place to indoctrinate people into a Leftist way of thinking. We need the citizens of Tucson and Pima County to speak up.

Mariano Rodriguez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News