Letter: Pima County Libraries have gone too far

Since when is it OK to dictate to county and city employees to embrace a political agenda that is not followed by all. How can we allow the Pima County Public Library to stress that all workers should abide by and inform the public regarding a leftist political agenda? The county’s “Toolkit 1-BLM and Social Justice Talking Points” should not be pushed by any part of our local government and should by no means be even provided in our Libraries. "This will make a subset of our customers angry" has even been stated to employees. These are supposed to be places where an individual can research and make their Own decision about politics or any other subject. The Library is not a place to indoctrinate people into a Leftist way of thinking. We need the citizens of Tucson and Pima County to speak up.
Mariano Rodriguez
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
