Letter: Pima county: Listen to the experts

The recent announcement by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry that “Upon the Governor’s lifting of the Stay-at-Home Order, permitting essential services to fully operate, all County employees are expected to return to work” is harmful and goes against public health and is going to put people in harm's way.
The fact is, Mr. Huckelberry’s May 4th “no exceptions” memorandum are the clearest signs that political expediency are guiding the critical policy decisions that directly affect the very lives of our citizens.
Regardless of how well we sanitize our offices, are at serious risk of infection.
Administrator Huckelberry’s May 4th ill-conceived memo places the coronavirus target on the backs of our county employees.
And those actions are not only creating the potential for a massive public health crisis, it will inevitably cost our taxpayers millions in healthcare costs and in potential civil lawsuits.
It is clear that Administrator Huckelberry and county leaders are potentially failing to prevent greater harm. This is unacceptable leadership but dangerous.
consuelo hernandez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!