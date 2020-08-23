Letter: Pima County must hold Border Patrol accountable for abuses

Kudos to Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas for her resolution passed by the Board on Aug. 17 in opposition to the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement.
Also encouraging was the Board scrapping a vote on Operation Stonegarden, which is Border Patrol funding Sheriff Napier sought that results in more families torn apart by deportations.
The corrupt Border Patrol has routinely violated civil liberties and human rights in Pima County for decades, with the federal government's blessing. Their motto is "Honor First" but I think "Shoot First" is more appropriate. Also Border Patrol agents (and the Pima County Sheriff's Dept.) don't use body-worn cameras which can help reduce police brutality.
Pima County Supervisors and the County Attorney's office must take strong action to rein in Border Patrol abuses, or all county residents move to Phoenix and Pima County declared an official free-fire zone for the Border Patrol.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
