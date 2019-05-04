Pima County, be a leader for a better future. Fund the Pima County Preschool Investment Program (PCPIP) now before the Board of Supervisors. PCPIP will provide scholarships for quality early childhood education for those children most in need. Its benefits as an investment in their future and to the economy of the whole community have been proven beyond a doubt. However, its cost is beyond the reach of many. In 2016 52 percent of Pima County’s children lived below 200 percent of the poverty line. When fully operational PCPIP would provide scholarships for quality day care that includes early childhood education for these children. There is no additional tax burden. Take the opportunity to add to the quality of life for these children, their families and the County. I ask as a grandparent of public school students who actively supports ongoing efforts to gain a fully funded, equitable, public education system for Arizona.
Anne Leonard
Oro Valley
