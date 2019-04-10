People and organizations from across Pima county and m any walks of life are supporting the Pima County Preschool Investment Proposal (PCPIP), which would provide local funding of scholarships for high quality early education for at-risk 3- and 4-year olds. PCIP advocates include business leaders, k-12 educators, clergy, public school superintendents and school board members, children's advocacy organizations, the UA, the United Way, grandparents, anti-poverty organizations, and political clubs, among others. They support PCIP because it would provide local kids with the start they need to succeed in school and in life. As a private citizen and tax paying resident of Pima County, I support this effort, and urge the Pima County Board of Supervisors to fund PCPIP this year. This is how I want my taxes to be spent.
Mary Peterson
Midtown
