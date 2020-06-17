Letter: Pima County Public Library

Has anyone been to the library lately? I just returned from the Murphy Wilmot Library and I was so impressed with their service, helpfulness and care. You order your books online, pick them up from an outdoor table and avoid any uncomfortable interactions. You're allowed in for only 30 minutes of computer use after you've had your temperature checked. The librarians are cheerful and polite and efficient. What would we do without our public libraries? We didn't even realize how much we needed them until now. Thank you for being there for your faithful readers.
Mary Vida
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
