Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols.
The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose eggs, no cases and no deaths in Pima County! While accounting for disruptions in reporting and acknowledging that moving averages provide more insight, this is pretty darn good news.
At this point in our battle I feel comfortable that the unvaccinated have made their personal health choices so I‘m resuming my pre-COVID lifestyle. I wish the unvaccinated good health while in no way advocating that Pima should not aggressively continue vaccination efforts among the uninformed or leery, but I’m out of the closet!
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
