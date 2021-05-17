 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror
View Comments

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

  • Comments

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols.

The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose eggs, no cases and no deaths in Pima County! While accounting for disruptions in reporting and acknowledging that moving averages provide more insight, this is pretty darn good news.

At this point in our battle I feel comfortable that the unvaccinated have made their personal health choices so I‘m resuming my pre-COVID lifestyle. I wish the unvaccinated good health while in no way advocating that Pima should not aggressively continue vaccination efforts among the uninformed or leery, but I’m out of the closet!

This in no way means that we should not aggressively continue vaccination effort among the uninformed or leery.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News