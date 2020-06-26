Letter: Pima County Recorder
Letter: Pima County Recorder

We hear a lot of discussion about voting these days. And we should hear about voting. Voting is the essential link that supports our democracy and if it is corrupted or diminished, we all lose.

Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is running for the office of County Recorder. The current office holder is retiring and I think we need to elect, not only a new person as Recorder, but a new person with new ideas.

Cazares-Kelly says we need to “think outside the box” and she is certainly able to do that. Some ideas—drive through early voting, ballot drop-off boxes and many other ways to make voting more accessible for all of us.

“Stop indulging Republicans who want to challenge the integrity of our voting systems,” says Cazares-Kelly. Let’s focus on the changes that will improve access to the ballot and that starts with electing a new County Recorder. Pima County needs Gabriella Cazares-Kelly.

Judith McDaniel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

