Letter: Pima County Republican/Democrat Op-ed collaboration
Letter: Pima County Republican/Democrat Op-ed collaboration

Re: the Aug. 20 article "Civics education more important than ever."

I would like to congratulate both David Eppihimer and Alison Jones, former Chairs of the Pima County Republican and Democratic Parties respectively, for their political courage and common sense in recognizing and promoting common ground on a very important topic: A Well Educated Electorate. You have set the example and revived the spirit of true democratic problem solving . I challenge the current Pima County Chairs, Republican Shelly Kais and Democrat Bonnie Heidler AND the state Chairs, Republican Kelli Ward and Democrat Raquel Teran, to follow David and Alison's lead and to always seek that common ground. As they demonstrated, It starts with truth and honor and mutual respect.

Phil "Bulldog" Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

