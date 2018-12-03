Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Using General Fund to pay for needed road repairs is unfair."
From my perspective, Proposition 463’s defeat this past election, in addition to defeat of the 2015 bond package, mandates that we would like to relieve Chuck Huckelberry of his county manager position. It’s clear: we don’t have faith in his initiatives, nor do we trust him, nor do we trust how he says he will spend Pima County money. He has claimed a hold on this county for way too long; it’s past time for him to leave.
Yes, absolutely we DO need road repair here in Pima County. However, there absolutely must be a way that’s not Chuck Huckelberry’s and that is better for the people and the roads of this county. Also, I question appropriateness of the process and materials the county uses to repair roads. Having lived in other parts of this country with equal, albeit different climactic pressures on roads, I have never observed such on-going and massive need for road repair as here in Pima County.
KathyAnne Whittemore
Catalina
