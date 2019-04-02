Pima County Administrator and Supervisors are casting about for a solution to funding roads in the unincorporated county. Brought up in a recent article is a notion which may be the solution. Compared to all other Arizona counties, Pima County has "more people living in unincorporated areas than any other county" . Denser population results in urban-style amenities such as parks and a Sheriff's department that must employ and provision as if it is a city police force.
If these densely populated areas would incorporate or be annexed into neighboring municipalities, they would have a tax base to support their own roads, parks, police, etc. If they genuinely prefer to not incorporate or be annexed, perhaps that is another way of saying they can live with roads as they are, and eventually slower response times by the Sheriff's department. But at least Pima County Supervisors should be challenging their constituents with this financial reality.
nancy Rochman
Midtown
