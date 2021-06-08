Letter: Pima County Sheriff Illegally Withholding Public Records

Elections have consequences. It's really no surprise that current Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, despite his campaign pledge to uphold high standards of openness and transparency in his administration, is alleged to have already in his first five months of his second stint on the job illegally kept public records from seeing the light of day. Considering the documented history of obfuscation in the Sheriff's Department under the regime that proceeded Mark Napier, should we have expected anything different this time around? Electing Chris Nanos to "serve" the good citizens of Pima County as its chief law enforcement officer fits Albert Einstein's definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Kurt Schmidt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.