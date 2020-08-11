Letter: Pima County Sheriff's Department

On Thursday afternoon we had a tire blow out. It was 108 deg-F. I had to kneel on the very hot asphalt to operate the jack. I worked it for a while but could not get the car fully up. I called 911 and two sheriff's deputies arrived in about 10 minutes. They said that they would change the tire unless they got a call. They changed to tire promptly. I offered to buy them some adult beverages but they declined the offer. They were very professional and we are eternally grateful.
Dale Schrage
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!