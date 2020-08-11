You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pima County Sheriff's Department
View Comments

Letter: Pima County Sheriff's Department

On Thursday afternoon we had a tire blow out. It was 108 deg-F. I had to kneel on the very hot asphalt to operate the jack. I worked it for a while but could not get the car fully up. I called 911 and two sheriff's deputies arrived in about 10 minutes. They said that they would change the tire unless they got a call. They changed to tire promptly. I offered to buy them some adult beverages but they declined the offer. They were very professional and we are eternally grateful.

Dale Schrage

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: You Go Girls!

Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s 3 female mayors (Romero, Evans, Gallego) standing over a deflated Du…

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly and ACA

As a physical therapist who practiced in Tucson I got to see the best and the worst of our health care system before and after passage of the …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News