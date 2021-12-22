Letter: Pima County Sues the City of Tucson Over Water Rates

Whether politically right or wrong the City of Tucson has implemented higher water rates to specific unincorporated areas of our community. Pima County in order to ‘better represent’ their constituents have filed a lawsuit opposing this action. The County Board of Supervisors rather than a negative reaction as a lawsuit should use this ‘opportunity’ to push for annexation of the foothills neighborhoods and other areas into the city of Tucson. Then we all win and start to level the playing field for all of our community.
Jerry Anderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.