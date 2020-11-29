Letter: Pima County Supervisor - Steve Christy

I am an active, involved constituent of Pima County District 4. I follow local, State and Federal Issues.
Just when it appeared there would no longer be an extremist GOP representative on the Pima County Board of Supervisors up steps District 4's Steve Christy.
From voting against the clearly life saving mask mandate and asserting that humans have no role in climate change, he most recently voted against certifying Pima County's legitimate and accurate election results.
What Pima County needs now, more than ever, is informed, rational decision making. Fortunately, new supervisors Rex Scott and Matt Heinz will bring a stable, logically informed presence to the board to counter Christy's indefensible positions.
Christy's baseless positions are not in the best interest of the community he serves and further expose his ultra conservative ideologies.
Luci Messing
Northeast side
