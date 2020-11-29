 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pima County Supervisor - Steve Christy
View Comments

Letter: Pima County Supervisor - Steve Christy

I am an active, involved constituent of Pima County District 4. I follow local, State and Federal Issues.

Just when it appeared there would no longer be an extremist GOP representative on the Pima County Board of Supervisors up steps District 4's Steve Christy.

From voting against the clearly life saving mask mandate and asserting that humans have no role in climate change, he most recently voted against certifying Pima County's legitimate and accurate election results.

What Pima County needs now, more than ever, is informed, rational decision making. Fortunately, new supervisors Rex Scott and Matt Heinz will bring a stable, logically informed presence to the board to counter Christy's indefensible positions.

Christy's  baseless positions are not in the best interest of the community he serves and further expose his ultra conservative ideologies.

Luci Messing

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News