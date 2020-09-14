Letter: Pima County Supervisor Election

I have known Rex Scott since he was a teacher of my middle school daughter in the 90's. As a parent, I can say that he was calm, knowledgeable and in tune with his students. With his direction, we were able to get the assistance our daughter needed to succeed in his class and future classes.
Later, as a co-worker under his leadership at two TUSD high schools, I saw that same knowledge and calmness presented. Rex listens, asks questions to clarify, gathers information and problem solves as a professional should. He looks for the good in others and seeks to develop that. He is able to connect with diverse populations of students, staff and parents and is always respectful and tuned into the person sitting in front of him.
As a supervisor, I have no doubt these same attributes will carry forth as he works with the supervisory team to competently care for the residents of Pima County.
Cynthia Wood
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
