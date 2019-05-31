Re: the May 19 article "It's time all kids have access to quality preschools."
Education is important, early childhood investment as proposed using Pima County funds as advocated in a STAR Opinion by Supervisor Richard Elias should be Board approved at least until other revenue becomes available. Listing the benefits of education and particularly facts showing preschoolers preformed better in subsequent schooling with
life-long benefits to them and their communities.
Correctly Supervisor Elias lists Arizona's obligation to fund education. With the recent federal income tax changes comes huge sums of revenue for Arizona. Instead of hiding more money for future use reimburse counties the funds spent on "early childhood education".
Elias states his "steadfast and unwavering" support for every Pima County family to benefit should be joined by other Supervisors, businesses and residents. Arizona state officials need to step up and follow Pima's lead. As Pima County Board Chairman Elias states, "time for us to roll up our sleeves on this issue".
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.