Letter: Pima County Supervisor race- District 1
Dear Editor,

I have known Rex Scott for nearly 20 years, the first half of which he was my boss; I now count him as a friend. Rex listens to people-it’s a gift and a practiced skill. He tries to put himself in their place and then crafts an approach to the problem that all parties can live with. It is this ability that will allow Rex to effectively serve Pima County as a Supervisor for District 1.

At the local level, Rex is adamant that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all have WAY more in common than not. Rex will work to improve Pima County by attending to ALL the issues-roads, parks, public health and everything else--with careful concern for our well-being and responsible use of our tax dollars.

In all he does, Rex exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness and is BY FAR the more qualified candidate for Pima County Supervisor.

Sincerely,

Anne Fitzsimmons, teacher

Anne Fitzsimmons

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

